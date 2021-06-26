Menu

Video: Barcelona misfit Martin Braithwaite with the miss of Euro 2020 as he fails to score an open goal from yards out

In the end it won’t matter as Denmark have strolled to a comfortable victory over Wales, but Martin Braithwaite has to be sticking this in the back of the net.

It’s still a surprise to many that he is a Barcelona player, but his status as a misfit will continue after this dreadful miss this evening:

He is on the stretch and may be slightly off-balance so perhaps there is an excuse, but it’s still such a dreadful miss. He did go on to get his goal later in the game so this will be forgotten, but it gets worse every time you see it.

