Menu

Video: Dolberg makes it 2-0 for Denmark after an awful error from Liverpool’s Neco Williams – clear foul missed in the buildup

Liverpool FC
Posted by

There are many issues with VAR in football, but one of the main issues is figuring out how far back you actually go to look for infringements.

Denmark have just made it 2-0 against Wales after some horrible defending, but a clear foul was missed in the build-up at the other end of the pitch:

You have to say that Wales should still be defending better than that so this is self-inflicted, but they will be gutted at the failure to give a free kick in a dangerous position at the other end of the field.

More Stories Kasper Dolberg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.