Speaking ahead of his country’s Round of 16 knockout tie against bitter-rivals Germany, England and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has hailed teammate Harry Kane.

With Gareth Southgate regularly preferring to field striker Kane in between two wide attackers, Calvert-Lewin’s chances are often few and far between.

However, when quizzed about the possibility of playing second fiddle to Kane on Tuesday when the Three Lions face Germany, Calvert-Lewin dished out a fiery comeback to a reporter who raised the issue.

England’s Last 16 tie against Germany is set to kick off at 5pm (UK time) on 29 June and will be played at the national stadium of Wembley.