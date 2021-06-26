(Video) Joakim Maehle’s third for Denmark sends Wales crashing out of Euros

Denmark has become the first-ever team to make it out of their European Championships group after losing their first two matches – but now, they’ve gone one better!

Having squared off against Robert Page’s Wales for Saturday’s first Last 16 knockout tie, Denmark have become the first side to reach this summer’s quarter-finals.

READ MORE: (Video) Dominic Calvert-Lewin fires at journalist who says he’s second best to Harry Kane

A scintillating performance has seen the red and whites outdo the Red Dragons in every single area of the pitch.

The first-half stunner from striker Kasper Dolberg set the tone before the Nice forward doubled his tally early in the second half.

However, finishing the game off in an emphatic fashion, attacker Joakim Maehle smashed home his country’s third and sent the Welsh packing.

Despite smashing three without reply past the Welsh, striker Martin Braithwaite added insult to injury by slotting home a fourth deep into added time.

Pictures courtesy of UEFA

How do you say “Last call – flight to Cardiff now boarding” in Welsh?