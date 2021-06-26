(Video) Kasper Dolberg smashes Denmark into Last 16 lead vs. Wales

Nice and Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg has scored the first goal of the Euros’ Last 16 round.

Picking up the ball during Saturday’s knockout match against Wales, Dolberg has fired his country into a crucial lead.

With Rob Page’s men now trailing 1-0, Denmark will know that the next goal is crucial.

But take nothing away from Dolberg’s first goal – what a strike it is.

Curled expertly around goalkeeper Danny Ward, the Nice forward has ensured his country now have one foot inside the competition’s quarter-finals.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN