You often see a situation where a team is just gutted at not showing up on the biggest stage, so some players will take that frustration out on the opposition once the final result is clear.

Harry Wilson has just been sent off for Wales vs Denmark, and you have to say this is a bit harsh:

Pictures from ESPN

In fairness it’s late, it’s stupid and he’s not making any attempt to play the ball so you can kind of understand what the ref thinks he’s seen, but it’s just not a red card offence.