Arsenal midfielder drops smoking gun as likely Serie A move edges closer

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is reportedly edging closer to a summer switch to Serie A side Roma.

That’s according to reputable Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who also claim the Gunners have asked for €25 million but a deal worth around €20 million is expected to be agreed.

Xhaka’s latest comments will certainly be received well in Rome, as the Switzerland international has made it clear what he desires.

As quoted by football.london writer Chris Wheatley, the 28-year-old said: “Arsenal know what I want to do… it is very beautiful here [in Rome].”

While the suits at Roma will likely be grinning at Xhaka’s comments, their opposite numbers in London are unlikely to be as pleased with the player.

The midfielder has left a smoking gun in the Italian capital and should the move fail to materialise, it’s clear where the blame will lay.

Xhaka isn’t a particularly popular figure at Arsenal and his latest comments are likely to go down like a lead balloon – supporters of the Gunners, for the most part, will be happy to see the back of the midfielder.