Hector Bellerin has the options of several quality European teams to join as things stand as the Spaniard prepares to leave Arsenal this summer, according to Chris Wheatley of Football.London.

Football.London report that Bellerin’s representative is currently in talks with several teams across Europe including Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Inter Milan and one other top Serie A side.

Bellerin is valued at €20m as he eyes an exit from Arsenal after a decade at the club, the 26-year-old now has the difficult choice of returning to his homeland of Spain or heading to a big side in Italy.

The stylish ace’s future is one part of a transfer merry-go-round it seems though, so a sale may yet take some time to be formalised.

Football.London report that Atletico are keen on Bellerin but a swoop would depend on the future of Kieran Trippier, who has been linked to a return to the Premier League with Manchester United.

With talk of interest from Inter Milan, you’d have to think that the Nerazzurri have identified the Spaniard as a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who is set to complete a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

It looks like both Arsenal and Bellerin are on the same page right now, Mikel Arteta is on the lookout for a new starter at right-back to help push the side back to Europe whilst Bellerin is keen on actually moving to a team that are already in European competition.