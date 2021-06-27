Menu

Arsenal likely to launch transfer swoop for young forward who’s keen to join a bigger club

Arsenal are reportedly looking likely to make a transfer approach for PSV forward Noni Madueke this summer.

The Gunners are admirers of the highly-rated England Under-21 international, who is also keen to move on to a bigger club, according to Todo Fichajes.

Similarly to Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, Madueke has done well to leave England for a move abroad early on in his career, and it’s helped him play regularly and gain experience at the highest level.

It could now be that we’ll see the 19-year-old back in the Premier League soon as Arsenal seem ready to step up their interest in him in this transfer window.

This would be a slightly controversial move in north London as Madueke was on the books of Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham as a youngster.

Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke is being linked with Arsenal

Spurs fans would surely be fuming if Madueke ended up becoming a hit at the Emirates Stadium after never really being given the opportunity to break into their first-team before moving on to PSV.

Arsenal could do with strengthening up front this summer, with Madueke perhaps an upgrade on inconsistent duo Nicolas Pepe and Willian.

