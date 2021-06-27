Arsenal told to expect “new signings soon”, plus trio looking set to leave

Fabrizio Romano has a major Arsenal transfer news update, with the promise of new signings to come soon, though with the focus being on player sales for the time being.

See below as Romano discusses the Gunners targeting new additions soon, but with exits perhaps likely first, as Granit Xhaka closes in on a move to Roma, while Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira should also be heading out of the Emirates Stadium…

Arsenal now working to sell players, then… new signings soon. ??? #AFC Guendouzi wants to join OM, Xhaka deal with AS Roma at final stages. Price tag around €20m for Bellerin, same for Torreira [not advanced with Lazio]. Camavinga-Arsenal: there’s nothing, not even talks. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2021

Most Gooners will be reasonably pleased with this, with Xhaka, Guendouzi and Torreira not looking good enough to take Mikel Arteta’s side forward.

A major rebuilding job is needed at Arsenal after last season’s hugely disappointing campaign that saw the team finish without any silverware and without European football.

It looks like Xhaka’s move to Roma is edging closer, and Arsenal fans will hope a new midfielder is on the agenda with three players in that position looking like leaving all at once.

With Dani Ceballos’ loan from Real Madrid also coming to an end, AFC look a little light in that department ahead of the new season.

One potential signing might be Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, who has been linked with Arsenal and other clubs by 90min in recent times.