Barcelona star working with personal trainer in bid to convince club not to sanction his transfer away

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is reportedly undergoing special training sessions with a personal trainer as he fights for his future at the Nou Camp.

The France international was once a key player for Barcelona but has fallen down the pecking order in recent times after some issues with both fitness and form.

Still, it seems Umtiti is keen to persuade Barca to give him one more chance next season as he undergoes his own rigorous training regime this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 27-year-old undoubtedly has great potential when he’s fully fit, but it remains to be seen if he can get back to the level he showed before.

Of course, that will surely be the aim for Umtiti this summer as he works with his personal trainer, and it will be interesting to see if it can win around manager Ronald Koeman.

If not, it could still perhaps do Umtiti a favour when it comes to possibly having to find a new club in the transfer market.