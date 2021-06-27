Mikel Arteta personally pushing for Arsenal to complete major transfer of “future captain”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly pushing for the club to complete a transfer deal for Brighton defender Ben White as he views him as a potential future captain.

That’s according to Duncan Castles of the Transfer Window Podcast in the tweet below, which highlights Arteta’s key role in trying to get a deal done for White…

Understand that Arsenal’s salary offer to Ben White is around £120k per week.

Mikel Arteta pushing for the move as he sees the England defender as a potential future captain. https://t.co/joxxCEdx6nhttps://t.co/rEzKSTC5Gv pic.twitter.com/aCcF4aCDkg — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) June 26, 2021

White has shone at Brighton and looks like he could be the kind of player ready to make a big impact at a top club.

The England international first caught the eye on loan at Leeds United, helping Marcelo Bielsa’s side win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

White then returned to Brighton and continued to impress in the top flight last term, with Arsenal likely to benefit from bringing him in as a replacement for the departing David Luiz.

Arteta could do with more leaders in his squad so will no doubt hope White can indeed end up fulfilling that role at some point in the future.