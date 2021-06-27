Menu

Ben White wages: Arsenal offering Brighton star £120,000 a week to seal Gunners transfer

Arsenal have reportedly offered Ben White wages of around £120,000 a week to seal a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The England international has been strongly linked with the Gunners in recent times after impressing in the Premier League and in the Championship in a loan spell with Leeds United.

The latest from Duncan Castles is that White is set to be offered big wages of £120k a week as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta views him as a potential captain of the future…

White looks ideal to partner Gabriel Magalhaes in Arsenal’s defence and give Arteta a stronger defence than he had last season.

It’s vital that the north London giants improve on last term’s dire campaign that saw the club miss out on European football and fail to win any silverware.

White should come in as a long-term replacement for David Luiz, and most Gooners will surely feel he could be a major upgrade on the error-prone and ageing Brazilian.

