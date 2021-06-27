Liverpool have reportedly accepted a transfer bid for 21-year-old attacker Liam Millar, according to the Echo, the forward is now close to agreeing personal terms ahead of a switch to Basel.

The Echo report that Liverpool have accepted a seven-figure bid for the wide-man, with added that this was the second bid they received for the ace from the Swiss powerhouses.

Millar spent the second-half of last season on loan at Charlton Athletic, showing promise with three goals and six assists in 27 League 1 appearances.

The Echo detail that the Canada international is close to agreeing personal terms that would finalise the switch, with the acceptance of a bid from the Reds coming on Friday.

A transfer to Basel might surprise some as the Echo share that Championship sides were keen on Millar, who had previously experienced a loan spell with Kilmarnock in Scotland.

See More: Liverpool star tells his international team-mate to seal Anfield transfer

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool rival Manchester United for transfer of star whose asking price has dropped from €70m to €50m Liverpool star tells his international team-mate to seal Anfield transfer Medicals this week: Fabrizio Romano shares that defender never received official bid from Chelsea as ace reaches agreement with European giants

Basel certainly haven’t messed about when it comes to trying to secure the ace’s signature, they’ve met Liverpool’s demands pretty swiftly after having their first bid turned down at the start of the week.

Millar has only ever made on first-team appearance for the Reds, coming in the FA Cup win against Shrewsbury in 19/20 in which the Liverpool kids upset the odds to progress.

It’s claimed that Liverpool chiefs Michael Edwards and Julian Ward have rejected permanent transfer offers for Millar in the past, but it now seems like the club are prepared to let the ace go.

Millar will likely have the chance to establish himself as a key player pretty early on for the 20-time Swiss Champions, with the view to earning another shot in England or one of Europe’s top leagues in the future.

With talk of the offer being a ‘seven-figure’ one, Liverpool will net at least £1m for Millar which is relatively decent business for someone they snatched away from the academy of Fulham.