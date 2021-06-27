Menu

“An unbelievable talent. He could play in any team in the world” – What Camavinga’s agent has previously said about a transfer following Man Utd links

With Manchester United being increasingly strongly linked with a transfer swoop for Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga, we thought we’d take a look at what his agent has previously said about his client and a potential move away from his current club.

The 18-year-old is a huge prospect after impressing in Ligue 1 in recent times, and his agent Jonathan Barnett seems confident he’s set to have a fine career at the highest level, saying he’s already good enough to play for any team in the world.

MORE: Video shows Camavinga combines the best skills of Kante and Pogba

The latest transfer news surrounding Camavinga states that Man Utd are set to hold talks with the teenager’s entourage, and Barnett has previously made it pretty clear he could be moving this summer…

Speaking to SNTV, as quoted by Goal, Barnett recently suggested discussions over Camavinga’s future would soon take place, though there was no hurry to get him a big move.

“Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones. I mean top, top clubs,” he said.

“We don’t want to rush. There is the right time to move on and playing games is the most important thing at his age.

“He’s probably the best young player in the world. He has just turned 18. He has already been a French international. He’s an unbelievable talent. He could play in any team in the world.”

Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has been tipped for stardom

Barnett has also previously made the big claim that he thinks the France international is one of the best young players in the world, and specifically mentioned the Premier League as a possible destination.

“Camavinga can play next year in the Premier League. He is that good. Whether he will or not, I don’t know,” Barnett told The Athletic.

He added: “He is not your average 18-year-old. Playing in front of 100,000 people is not going to scare him. He’s a lovely boy and I think he’s going to be a superstar.”

