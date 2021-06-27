With Manchester United being increasingly strongly linked with a transfer swoop for Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga, we thought we’d take a look at what his agent has previously said about his client and a potential move away from his current club.

The 18-year-old is a huge prospect after impressing in Ligue 1 in recent times, and his agent Jonathan Barnett seems confident he’s set to have a fine career at the highest level, saying he’s already good enough to play for any team in the world.

The latest transfer news surrounding Camavinga states that Man Utd are set to hold talks with the teenager’s entourage, and Barnett has previously made it pretty clear he could be moving this summer…

? Manchester United has officially expressed interest in #Camavinga ??. Man #United will even meet his entourage next week to convince him to join United. PSG remains the priority of the player. He would like to stay in France. Free in June 2022. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 27, 2021

Speaking to SNTV, as quoted by Goal, Barnett recently suggested discussions over Camavinga’s future would soon take place, though there was no hurry to get him a big move.

“Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones. I mean top, top clubs,” he said.

“We don’t want to rush. There is the right time to move on and playing games is the most important thing at his age.

“He’s probably the best young player in the world. He has just turned 18. He has already been a French international. He’s an unbelievable talent. He could play in any team in the world.”

Barnett has also previously made the big claim that he thinks the France international is one of the best young players in the world, and specifically mentioned the Premier League as a possible destination.

“Camavinga can play next year in the Premier League. He is that good. Whether he will or not, I don’t know,” Barnett told The Athletic.

He added: “He is not your average 18-year-old. Playing in front of 100,000 people is not going to scare him. He’s a lovely boy and I think he’s going to be a superstar.”