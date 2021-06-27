Update on Chelsea’s striker hunt provided by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea will ‘certainly’ sign a striker before the end of the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed during his column for BenchWarmers.

The Blues were crowned European Champions in May after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in Porto.

However, they fell short in the Premier League, narrowly securing a fourth-place finish, having not ever looked capable of challenging for the league title.

Much of their shortfalls can be attributed to the misfires of Timo Werner, who was recruited to carry the goal-scoring burden at the Bridge, and failed to do so.

READ MORE: Chelsea youngster wanted by Premier League duo and RB Leipzig after impressive campaign

As a result, Chelsea have found themselves in a similar position this summer as they did in the last. A new striker is required – but who?

Fabrizio Romano, writing his column for BenchWarmers, has claimed that Chelsea will ‘certainly’ sign a new striker this summer, but it’s unclear who it will be.

“Chelsea will certainly buy a new striker but no decision has yet been made. Borussia Dortmund are hoping to keep Haaland, while as mentioned Lukaku is not on the market at the moment.”

Dortmund are notoriously tough negotiators. They are a selling club, but only on their own terms.

It’s hard to imagine them caving and selling Haaland this summer, especially if Jadon Sancho is to depart…

Click here for more of the latest transfer news