Chelsea transfer news: Fabrizio Romano updates on two potential Blues departees

In his exclusive transfer column for BenchWarmers, Fabrizio Romano has given updates on the Chelsea futures of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea will be looking to build upon their Champions League-winning campaign – a significant part of that will be by recruiting a striker who can find the back of the net.

Whether it be Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku or any name who hasn’t been mentioned as a Chelsea target, you imagine they’ll get one through the door eventually.

Before doing so, though, space needs to be made in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Fabrizio Romano, in his latest column for BenchWarmers, has suggested that both Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham could be heading out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

“Pending a final decision on the new club for Tammy Abraham who wants to have more space, AC Milan asked Olivier Giroud for free after reaching an agreement on personal terms with the French forward.”

If both were to depart, it remains to be seen whether Tuchel would look to bring in two strikers, or be happy to consider Kai Havertz to be able to function as an archetypal number nine.

There is also Armando Broja, who will be returning to the club following a successful season on loan.

