Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku could be a transfer candidate for Bayern Munich this summer, according to former Belgium star Emile Mpenza.

Lukaku has been strongly linked with a potential £90million move to Chelsea by the Sun in recent times, and would make sense for the Blues as an upgrade on struggling strikers Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will be leaving Inter, but Mpenza has talked his fellow countryman up as a fine potential signing for Bayern this summer.

Robert Lewandowski’s future at the Allianz Arena could be in some doubt after Sky Germany recently linked him with a move away, with Chelsea again thought to be one of the clubs in the race for his signature.

It may well be that Chelsea’s hunt for a new centre-forward could see them opt for Lewandowski over Lukaku, and that that move in turn could see Lukaku replace the Poland international at Bayern.

Heaping praise on Lukaku after his fine form at Euro 2020, Mpenza explained why he thinks he could have the qualities to be the right signing for the Bundesliga champions.

“Romelu’s strength in a duel and his speed are outstanding. That makes it so difficult for the defenders against him,” Mpenza told Sport Bild.

He added: “I think he could be a candidate for Bayern. I’ve thought a lot about where he would go. You have to accept his game, so he wouldn’t be in good hands with all the top teams.

2At Barca, for example, he would switch to an existing game system that is not tailored to him. It would work for Bayern because they would play for him. Just like now for Lewandowski. I would like to see Lukaku in the Bundesliga.”