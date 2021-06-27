Chelsea youngster wanted by Premier League duo and RB Leipzig after impressive campaign

RB Leipzig, Southampton and Brighton are all interested in signing Chelsea wing-back Tino Livramento on loan, according to Goal.

Livramento is the latest in a string of highly promising players who have been produced by Chelsea’s academy.

The Blues were crowned European Champions back in May, with academy products Reece James, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi all playing their part.

The next in line for a first-team shot could be Tino Livramento, who is eligible for both England and Portugal, and is the most recent winner of Chelsea’s Academy Player of The Season.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Manchester City complete signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in £88m deal

Livramento starred for Chelsea’s development side in the 20/21 campaign, and now looks set to take the plunge into professional football.

According to Goal, Livramento is wanted on loan by RB Leipzig, Southampton and Brighton.

Though he is just 18-years-old, Livramento is attracting attention from top-level sides with ambitions to compete, which is testament to just how talented he is.

It remains to be seen whether Thomas Tuchel will opt to keep him around after working with him in pre-season.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news