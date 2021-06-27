Tottenham Hotspur have started to sound out a move for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that the North London outfit have made contact over the signing.

The Italian outlet suggest that Spurs could ‘intensify’ their movements for the 22-year-old should Serge Aurier leave, with it appearing that the club now wish to move on from the inconsistent French-Ivorian.

Gianluca Di Marzio add that the exciting Atalanta are keen on the Japanese ace, with their already being a proposal on the table from the Bergamo outfit that would keep Tomiyasu in Serie A.

Tomiyasu has been with Bologna since the summer of 2019 and has now established himself as a quality young defender, making 63 appearances for the Italian side.

Tomiyasu would be a handy signing for a managerless Spurs side that continue to fail to attract candidates, as the ace can feature at either right-back or centre-back.

The Japan international played at full-back in his first season with Bologna, but split his duties between the heart of the defence and the flanks in the 2020/21 season.

Tomiyasu could be an ideal addition to a side that could end up playing with five at the back or one that are still in desperate need of strengthening if they are to field four in defence.