Daryl Dike states MLS isn’t far off from football in England

Daryl Dike returned to Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC following a stint in European football with Barnsley FC.

The 21-year-old striker fell short of helping the English club earn promotion from the Championship and into the Premier League.

Dike made 22 appearances scoring nine goals, and was one of the more outstanding scorers despite his short journey through the second division of England.

AS relayed the comments made by the Orlando City striker having experience in both European and US football; Dike talked about the similarities between the two leagues. He noted that MLS has a high level and that its players have a lot of quality.

“After playing in England, you see how good MLS is. A lot of people downplay its quality. I think that by being able to experience both leagues, you can see how good the players are here and how strong the league is,” Dike said.

It didn’t take long for Dike to score his first goal of the MLS campaign, as it took him 57 minutes to make his debut in the 2021 season.

The young forward will look to use his experience in England to put together a good season for the Florida-based club as he hopes another venture in Europe is in his future.