David de Gea practising penalties for Spain despite final heartbreak for Man United

David de Gea joins the rest of the Spain squad in practising penalties as they prepare for the knockout stages of the Euros, rallying back from the heartbreak he suffered with Man United, per the Mail.

The Mail report that the national team’s disastrous record from the spot, which has continued into the Euros, has left Luis Enrique to order the entire squad to practice spot-kicks.

It’s added that De Gea, as well as fellow goalkeepers Unai Simon and Robert Sanchez have been participating in mock shoot-outs arranged by Enrique.

Spain face Croatia in the first knockout round on Monday evening and they definitely need to sharpen up from 12 yards out with Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno failing to convert in the Euros already.

It’s nice to see that De Gea has welcomed the challenge less than a full month has passed since the stopper unfortunately lost Man United the Europa League final with a miss in a penalty shootout.

21 players were flawless from the spot when United faced off against Villarreal before De Gea saw his effort saved by counterpart Geronimo Rulli.

Spain have missed their last five spot-kicks, Enrique has little time to make this bunch of players more confident from the spot as they hope to avoid crashing out via the misery of a shootout this summer.

The Mail add that Enrique has now selected Moreno, Morata, Sergio Busquets and Koke as La Furia Roja’s penalty takers given that Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is out of the squad.