Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Real Madrid this summer.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at AC Milan after struggling to get into the first-team at Man Utd, and it seems he caught the eye during his time at the San Siro.

According to the print edition of Correio da Manha, as translated by Sport Witness, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of Dalot and is interested in bringing him to the Bernabeu this summer.

The Spanish giants could perhaps do with another option at right-back, with Dalot looking like a player with fine potential who could end up being an upgrade on Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola.

It remains to be seen, however, if United will be ready to let Dalot leave, as they could also perhaps do with keeping the Portuguese ace around in their squad next season.

Despite the defensive qualities of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dalot could be a more attack-minded option in that position and give United another dimension in some games.

Still, Dalot will surely want to keep on playing regularly after showing what he can do at Milan last season.