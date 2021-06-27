Eden Hazard injury blow for Belgium as Euro 2020 runs injury-prone star into the ground

Belgium may well be heading to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 – but it looks as though they’ll be doing it without their captain.

Eden Hazard, who made it through 85 minutes of action during Belgium’s clash with Portugal, pulled up and immediately clutched his hamstring.

Hazard has been in and out of the Real Madrid starting eleven for two years due to his continual knack to suffer muscular injuries.

Heading into the tournament, there were doubts as to whether he was even fit to play, let alone match fit and capable of competing in major tournament football.

Yet, Roberto Martinez has decided to run him into the ground regardless, and unsurprisingly, he’s seemingly suffered another muscle injury.

? | Eden Hazard has played 87 against Portugal but left the pitch with pain in his leg… let’s hope it’s nothing ?? pic.twitter.com/3PmYmlsA2P — Hazard Xtra. (@HazardXtra) June 27, 2021

? Eden Hazard left with a hamstring injury during the Belgium vs Portugal match. — Real Madrid Info ³? (@RMadridInfo) June 27, 2021

With Belgium through to the quarter-finals of the competition, they’ll have to play on without their captain and talisman – not to mention Kevin De Bruyne, who also left the field having struggled with an injury.

