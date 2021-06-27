Menu

Eden Hazard injury blow for Belgium as Euro 2020 runs injury-prone star into the ground

Posted by

Belgium may well be heading to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 – but it looks as though they’ll be doing it without their captain.

Eden Hazard, who made it through 85 minutes of action during Belgium’s clash with Portugal, pulled up and immediately clutched his hamstring.

Hazard has been in and out of the Real Madrid starting eleven for two years due to his continual knack to suffer muscular injuries.

Heading into the tournament, there were doubts as to whether he was even fit to play, let alone match fit and capable of competing in major tournament football.

MORE: (Video) Heated scenes between Portugal and Belgium as Pepe hacks at Thorgan Hazard

Eden Hazard has had a rough time with injuries at Real Madrid

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Heated scenes between Portugal and Belgium as Pepe hacks at Thorgan Hazard
(Video) Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne hobbles out of Portugal game injured
Jadon Sancho to Man United latest update from Fabrizio Romano

Yet, Roberto Martinez has decided to run him into the ground regardless, and unsurprisingly, he’s seemingly suffered another muscle injury.

With Belgium through to the quarter-finals of the competition, they’ll have to play on without their captain and talisman – not to mention Kevin De Bruyne, who also left the field having struggled with an injury.

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news

More Stories Eden Hazard Roberto Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.