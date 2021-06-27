Menu

Manchester United rival Arsenal for €50m transfer of star described as “little dancer” by Red Devils ace

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival Arsenal and other top clubs for the transfer of Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe and has recently been linked with Arsenal in a potential €50million move by French outlet Le 10 Sport.

It now seems Man Utd are also in the running to sign Camavinga, who could be the Red Devils’ next target once they’ve wrapped up a deal for Jadon Sancho, according to the Daily Mail.

The report explains that Camavinga has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, and it’s little wonder after the incredible potential he’s shown in his relatively short career so far.

The France international looks like he’s set for a big career at the highest level, and the Mail note that he has an admirer in United in the form of his fellow countryman Paul Pogba, who described him as a “little dancer”, according to the report.

Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga in action for Rennes

Camavinga can play a variety of midfield roles and could be a useful upgrade on players like Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata or Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford.

If the teenager does move to England next, one imagines United would surely be a more tempting destination for him than Arsenal right now.

The Gunners are not the force they once were and don’t even have Europa League football to offer next season, but things seem to be on the up for United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side put in a decent title challenge last season, while they also made it to the Europa League final and were unlucky not to win it.

