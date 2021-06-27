Video shows why Man Utd & Arsenal are chasing transfer of 18-year-old sensation who combines best of Pogba & Kante

Eduardo Camavinga looks the real deal after showing his hugely exciting potential in his relatively short career so far at Rennes.

The 18-year-old Frenchman looks like a hybrid of fellow countrymen Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, with these video highlights below showing his excellent work rate and defensive qualities, alongside his great footwork and passing ability…

If Pogba leave this summer United have their sights on CAMAVINGA. – 18 yrs old

– Left footed (perfect partner to right footed Rice in a double pivot).

– CM/CDM

– Same agent as Shaw, DJ. Tackles like AWB, mobile like Kante and passes like Pogba.

Remember the name ?? Please RT pic.twitter.com/w6lyMUYXcf — J???? H????????? (@JackyHenchman) March 30, 2021

Arsenal have been linked as admirers of Camavinga by Le 10 Sport, who claim he could command a fee of around €50million, while the Daily Mail have linked him with Manchester United.

There seems little doubt that this wonderkid could take the Premier League by storm without much difficulty, and it will be interesting to see where he does end up moving to as he’s surely too good to stay at Rennes for much longer.