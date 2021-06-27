Menu

Video shows why Man Utd & Arsenal are chasing transfer of 18-year-old sensation who combines best of Pogba & Kante

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Eduardo Camavinga looks the real deal after showing his hugely exciting potential in his relatively short career so far at Rennes.

The 18-year-old Frenchman looks like a hybrid of fellow countrymen Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, with these video highlights below showing his excellent work rate and defensive qualities, alongside his great footwork and passing ability…

MORE: Man Utd launch €45m bid for centre-back

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gareth Bale left frustrated and walks away from interview after question on Wales retirement
€45m bid made: Manchester United pursuing transfer as player decides his preferred destination
Contact made: Spurs start talks over signing of versatile Serie A defender who can play at centre-back or full-back

Arsenal have been linked as admirers of Camavinga by Le 10 Sport, who claim he could command a fee of around €50million, while the Daily Mail have linked him with Manchester United.

There seems little doubt that this wonderkid could take the Premier League by storm without much difficulty, and it will be interesting to see where he does end up moving to as he’s surely too good to stay at Rennes for much longer.

More Stories Eduardo Camavinga N'Golo Kante Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.