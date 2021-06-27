Euro 2020: Huge blow for Croatia as star player tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Spain tie

There’s some bad news for Croatia as Ivan Perisic has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of his country’s big Euro 2020 clash with Spain.

The 32-year-old will now have to self isolate for ten days, though thankfully none of the other players in the Croatia squad have tested positive for the virus for the time being, according to BBC Sport.

This means Perisic will have to miss Croatia’s upcoming Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Spain, and it could be costly for the beaten 2018 World Cup finalists.

We’ve seen a few teams’ plans disrupted by coronavirus this summer, with Sergio Busquets one of the big names contracting the bug just before the start of the tournament, while Scotland had to play their final game without Billy Gilmour as he tested positive.

This has also seen England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell miss out due to having to isolate after being in close contact with Gilmour.

Croatia take on Spain on Monday evening at 5pm BST, and there are other exciting ties coming up between Belgium and Portugal tonight, and the big one between England and Germany on Tuesday.