Exclusive: Manchester City complete signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in £88m deal

Manchester City will announce the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa after Euro 2020, CaughtOffside understands.

Grealish, who captains Aston Villa, is competing in Euro 2020 with England at current, but will soon officially become a Manchester City player.

A close club source has told CaughtOffside that an £88m fee has been agreed between the two parties. The agreement is understood to have been in place since the end of last season.

CaughtOffside understand that Grealish will sign with Man City on a five-year contract, with announcement set to come after Euro 2020.

CaughtOffside also understand Man City will listen to serious offers for Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling following Grealish’s arrival at the Etihad.

Man United have never shown an interest in signing Grealish. This has been a one horse race since last summer, with City getting the deal done.

Grealish scored six goals and provided 12 assists in 26 appearances for Aston Villa last season, earning himself a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The 25-year-old will hope to be given the nod to face Germany on Tuesday night, having impressed last time out against the Czech Republic.