Liverpool star tells his international team-mate to seal Anfield transfer

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has reportedly told his fellow Spain international Fabian Ruiz that he should follow him with a transfer to Anfield.

Alcantara joined Liverpool form Bayern Munich last summer, and Ruiz is now being linked as a possible target for the Reds for this year, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Liverpool eye Dutch and Portuguese starlets to replace Wijnaldum

The report notes that Liverpool could do with a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, and that Napoli ace Ruiz has come onto their radar as a possible alternative to Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

Don Balon also claim that Alcantara has already spoken to Ruiz about joining him at LFC, so that could be good news for fans of the Merseyside giants.

Ruiz looks like he could be a fine fit for Liverpool’s style of play, having shone in Napoli’s midfield for the last few years, both at Serie A and Champions League level.

The 25-year-old is also apparently keen to leave his current club for a team more likely to compete for major honours, according to Don Balon, and Liverpool should be able to offer him that.

Klopp has done tremendous work with Liverpool in recent times, winning the Champions League in 2018/19 and the Premier League title in 2019/20.

If they can replace Wijnaldum with a quality midfielder like Ruiz this summer, they should be in a good position to compete for the biggest trophies again next term.