Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool’s stance on PSG’s Kylian Mbappe

Leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Paris-Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe is likely to remain in France despite strong interest from Real Madrid.

The French superstar, who is currently away on international duty with Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus, continues to see his long-term future speculated.

With his contract at Paris-Saint Germain set to expire next summer, there are growing concerns that the world-class wide-man could be set for a bumper move as early as this summer.

Real Madrid has not been the only side linked with a move for the Frenchman – Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have also been rumoured to be in the hunt.

However, according to Romano, who writes exclusively for Benchwarmers, Paris-Saint Germain remains committed to seeing their star boy extend his contract.

Romano claims that Liverpool has never actually pursued a move for Mbappe but Real Madrid would love to welcome him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, given just how much resistance Paris-Saint Germain are putting up, a move this summer is unlikely.