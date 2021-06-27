Fabrizio Romano reports one in, one out expected at Arsenal

According to leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal could see one arrival and one departure early this summer.

Writing exclusively for Benchwarmers, the Italian transfer guru reported that the Gunners are closing in on finalising a deal for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White.

Romano has revealed that Mikel Arteta’s side and the Seagulls are still some way off in terms of the deal’s structure – however, there is growing optimism that an agreement can be reached.

White has impressed immensely during last season and even more so when called upon by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Elsewhere, midfielder Granit Xhaka is edging closer to sealing a shock move to Serie A side Roma.

Roma, now managed by former Tottenham Hotspur gaffer Jose Mourinho, is understood to be seeking physical, midfield reinforcements.

With Xhaka’s contract at the Emirates set to expire in two years time, there are growing concerns the Swiss midfielder could be offloaded before his value drops any lower.