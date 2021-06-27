Menu

Fabrizio Romano reports one in, one out expected at Arsenal

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

According to leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal could see one arrival and one departure early this summer.

Writing exclusively for Benchwarmers, the Italian transfer guru reported that the Gunners are closing in on finalising a deal for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White.

Romano has revealed that Mikel Arteta’s side and the Seagulls are still some way off in terms of the deal’s structure – however, there is growing optimism that an agreement can be reached.

READ MORE: Chelsea youngster wanted by Premier League duo and RB Leipzig after impressive campaign

White has impressed immensely during last season and even more so when called upon by England manager Gareth Southgate.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea youngster wanted by Premier League duo and RB Leipzig after impressive campaign
Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool’s stance on PSG’s Kylian Mbappe
Exclusive: Manchester City complete signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in £88m deal

Elsewhere, midfielder Granit Xhaka is edging closer to sealing a shock move to Serie A side Roma.

Roma, now managed by former Tottenham Hotspur gaffer Jose Mourinho, is understood to be seeking physical, midfield reinforcements.

With Xhaka’s contract at the Emirates set to expire in two years time, there are growing concerns the Swiss midfielder could be offloaded before his value drops any lower.

More Stories Ben White fabrizio romano Granit Xhaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.