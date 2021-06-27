Gareth Bale clarifies Wales future after walking out of interview following Euro 2020 exit

Gareth Bale sparked a media storm after walking out of a post-match interview following Wales’ Euro 2020 exit.

The winger, who spent last season at Spurs on loan from Real Madrid, was quizzed about his future with the national team before abandoning his press duties mid-flow.

Visibly frustrated both during Wales’ defeat to Denmark and after the full-time whistle, Bale was tipped over the edge when asked about potentially stepping away from international football.

Later, the 31-year-old clarified his future by stating his intent to play for Y Dreigiau until the day he retires.

“I want to continue to play,” Bale told S4C, via ITV, shortly after terminating the previous interview.

“People ask stupid questions all the time, but I obviously love playing for Wales. I will play for Wales until the day that I stop playing football.”

Wales were unfortunately knocked out of Euro 2020 at the hands of Denmark in the round of 16 by a thumping 4-0 score-line.

With Scotland crashing out of the tournament in the group stage, the only member of the Home Nations left is Gareth Southgate’s England, who face Germany on Tuesday night.