Inter make contact for Arsenal star; loan-to-buy offer being considered

Serie A champions Inter have made contact with Arsenal regarding the transfer of full-back Hector Bellerin.

That’s according to uber-reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. A report on his official website states the Nerazzurri are considering a loan-to-buy deal for the Spaniard.

It’s claimed Inter are now concentrating on preparing for life without Achraf Hakimi, who recently completed a move to Ligue 1 juggernauts Paris Saint-Germain.

Bellerin is being touted as the main target, but Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta, who spent last season on loan at Genoa, is also listed as an option.

Di Marzio’s report additionally claims Arsenal are hoping to scoop up around €20 million for the 26-year-old, but it’s unclear if the club are willing to entertain a loan offer.

Bellerin has been with the Gunners since 2011, making a total of 239 senior appearances thus far, but has continually been linked with moves away from the Premier League.

For Inter, should the transfer come off, they’ll be getting a solid option at right-back, which is even more important in the wake of Hakimi’s move away.