Jadon Sancho to Man United latest update from Fabrizio Romano

In his exclusive transfer column for BenchWarmers, Fabrizio Romano has provided insight into the ongoing negotiations to bring Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

You’re probably bored of reading Sancho to Man United news by now – we’re growing tired of writing about it – but thankfully, it does look as though the move is edging ever closer to being completed.

Man United will be looking to bridge the gap on city rivals Man City in the summer transfer window, and as per Fabrizio Romano, writing in his latest column for BenchWarmers, they’re on the brink of making a significant forward stride with the acquisition of Sancho.

“Jadon Sancho is finally close to Manchester United after more than a year of negotiations with Borussia Dortmund. Something is still missing, details on which there is optimism to arrive soon at the final agreement.”

“Liverpool never made any offers to buy him, there was an interest but only in case a star had left. Jadon has always prioritized Manchester United and now the deal can really be imminent.”

While Gareth Southgate clearly as some sort of vendetta against Sancho, it’s no fair reflection of his quality.

The 21-year-old has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga for two years now. He’ll be one of the best in the Premier League when he (finally) signs along the dotted line with United.

