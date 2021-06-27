Jadon Sancho wages to put him among Manchester United’s highest earners once transfer goes through

Manchester United will reportedly pay Jadon Sancho wages of around £250,000 a week once he completes his transfer to Old Trafford.

The England international is set for a big pay rise upon leaving Borussia Dortmund for a move to Man Utd, though he had initially wanted even more than that, according to the Daily Star.

The report explains that his representatives were asking the Red Devils to pay Sancho wages of more like £350,000 a week, which would have put him only narrowly behind the club’s highest earner David de Gea.

Paul Pogba is on £290,000 a week, so Sancho will be United’s joint third highest earner alongside Anthony Martial, according to the Daily Star.

Sancho has shone in the Bundesliga and it looks well worth MUFC paying big to bring him in this summer and give them a major upgrade in attack.

The 21-year-old surely has a huge future in the game and would no doubt give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a new dimension up front after a lack of form from players like Martial, Juan Mata and Daniel James in recent times.

Sancho’s wage demands shouldn’t really be too much of a stumbling block for a club of United’s size, but this report does perhaps suggest they’re paying De Gea and Pogba far too much considering their relatively inconsistent form, while star midfielder Bruno Fernandes would be justified in thinking he deserves a pay rise.