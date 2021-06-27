Crystal Palace are reportedly exploring the option of hiring former Watford and Valencia boss Javi Gracia as their replacement for Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles have been linked with a whole host of names since Hodgson stepped down at the end of the season, but they’re yet to find an appointment ahead of the new campaign.

According to The Athletic, Palace are now looking at Gracia, who is available after leaving Valencia, and the Spanish tactician could be a good choice for the club.

Gracia had a decent record at Watford, showing what he can do in English football, though he didn’t look too impressive in his recent stint with Valencia.

This could be a bit of a gamble for Palace, but at this point they need almost anyone they can get as they look no closer to landing a replacement for Hodgson.