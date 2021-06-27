Menu

Crystal Palace could turn to former Premier League boss to replace Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace FC Watford FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace are reportedly exploring the option of hiring former Watford and Valencia boss Javi Gracia as their replacement for Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles have been linked with a whole host of names since Hodgson stepped down at the end of the season, but they’re yet to find an appointment ahead of the new campaign.

MORE: Arsenal legend eyed for Crystal Palace job

According to The Athletic, Palace are now looking at Gracia, who is available after leaving Valencia, and the Spanish tactician could be a good choice for the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester star left frustrated by role, which will be cut smaller by imminent arrival as summer exit for ace is an option
Inter make contact for Arsenal star; loan-to-buy offer being considered
Leeds United star tipped to seal Tottenham transfer

Gracia had a decent record at Watford, showing what he can do in English football, though he didn’t look too impressive in his recent stint with Valencia.

This could be a bit of a gamble for Palace, but at this point they need almost anyone they can get as they look no closer to landing a replacement for Hodgson.

More Stories javi gracia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.