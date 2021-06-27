Manchester United have reportedly made a €45million transfer bid for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, though it seems the player himself would rather join Real Madrid.

The France international has really caught the eye in La Liga and looks like he could be a fine signing for a number of top clubs around Europe.

According to Duncan Castles of the Transfer Window Podcast, Man Utd have tried offering €45m for Kounde, though Sevilla have turned that offer down…

Manchester United offer €45m for Jules Kounde.

Offer rejected by Sevilla, who owe sell-on clause to Bordeaux and are constrained by La Liga spending limit in replacing the France international.

Kounde keen to join Real Madrid.

It looks like it’s going to be difficult for United to get this deal done, as it may require more money, as well as persuading Kounde to move to Old Trafford instead of the Bernabeu.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a signing like this to bolster the club’s back line, with Kounde likely to be an upgrade on unconvincing duo Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Real Madrid could also do with signing a new defender after the departure of long-serving club legend Sergio Ramos, while Raphael Varane is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos.