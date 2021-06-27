Kalvin Phillips knows what England need to do to beat Germany

Following England’s successful qualification through this summer’s Euros’ group stage, Gareth Southgate is now preparing his Three Lions for a tense round of 16 knockout tie against bitter-rivals Germany.

With England’s match against Germany set to go ahead on Tuesday, all the pressure will be on Southgate’s men to deliver.

Despite being unbeaten without even so much as conceding a goal, there is still a feeling of pessimism among fans.

Expecting to exit this summer’s Euros next week, fans will be hoping for a monumental performance if they’re to overcome one of their most feared opponents.

Speaking ahead of the mouth-watering match, Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has enjoyed an excellent campaign so far, has reiterated the need to be fearless.

Following an excellent tournament debut during his country’s opening game against Croatia, Phillips, who was named as that game’s ‘Man of the Match’, spoke to Sky Sports about the prospect of playing against Germany.

“I feel like once we do start scoring,” the midfielder said. “I feel like we’ll get a few more as well.