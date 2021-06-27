Liverpool in pole position to beat Man Utd to £60m transfer, club likely to sell after recent developments

Liverpool are reportedly looking the leading candidates to seal the transfer of Kingsley Coman as a departure from Bayern Munich looks increasingly likely.

The France international has been a star player for Bayern for many years now, but it seems his future is now in some doubt and he could be on his way to the Premier League.

MORE: Three ways Liverpool could line up with Kylian Mbappe transfer

According to Todo Fichajes, Coman is not looking like signing a new contract at the Allianz Arena, leading Bayern to be increasingly minded to sell him, with Liverpool currently the strongest suitors.

Jurgen Klopp could definitely do with strengthening in attack after a dip in form from Sadio Mane last season, with Coman perhaps ideal to come in as an upgrade on that left-hand side.

Todo Fichajes claim Coman would cost around £60million, which could end up being a bargain if he continues to produce in terms of goals and assists, as well as keeping up his remarkable record of delivering major trophies to every team he plays for.

Manchester United have also been mentioned as possible admirers of Coman, as per Sport1 journalist Florian Plettenberg in the tweet below…

Update #Coman: Bosses are sure that KC wants to extend. But they know that his father, Benoît Menye (family’s friend) & Zahavi are forcing his move to ???????. A boss from #MUFC told me: "We do not comment on rumors. We have scouts all over the world & Coman is very talented." @SPORT1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 22, 2021

As with Liverpool, Coman looks like he could make a great impact to breathe new life into the Man Utd attack, with the 25-year-old likely to be an upgrade on players like Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Jesse Lingard.

However, it perhaps makes sense that Liverpool are now showing the most interest, as United look to be moving for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho instead.

The England international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils by the Daily Star and others, and there probably isn’t a need to sign both him and Coman.

Liverpool did business with Bayern last summer when they signed Thiago Alcantara, and this could be another smart Bundesliga raid by the Reds.