Menu

Liverpool in pole position to beat Man Utd to £60m transfer, club likely to sell after recent developments

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly looking the leading candidates to seal the transfer of Kingsley Coman as a departure from Bayern Munich looks increasingly likely.

The France international has been a star player for Bayern for many years now, but it seems his future is now in some doubt and he could be on his way to the Premier League.

MORE: Three ways Liverpool could line up with Kylian Mbappe transfer

According to Todo Fichajes, Coman is not looking like signing a new contract at the Allianz Arena, leading Bayern to be increasingly minded to sell him, with Liverpool currently the strongest suitors.

Kingsley Coman

Liverpool look to be pursuing the signing of Kingsley Coman

Jurgen Klopp could definitely do with strengthening in attack after a dip in form from Sadio Mane last season, with Coman perhaps ideal to come in as an upgrade on that left-hand side.

Todo Fichajes claim Coman would cost around £60million, which could end up being a bargain if he continues to produce in terms of goals and assists, as well as keeping up his remarkable record of delivering major trophies to every team he plays for.

Manchester United have also been mentioned as possible admirers of Coman, as per Sport1 journalist Florian Plettenberg in the tweet below…

As with Liverpool, Coman looks like he could make a great impact to breathe new life into the Man Utd attack, with the 25-year-old likely to be an upgrade on players like Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Jesse Lingard.

However, it perhaps makes sense that Liverpool are now showing the most interest, as United look to be moving for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho instead.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal likely to launch transfer swoop for young forward who’s keen to join a bigger club
3 ways Liverpool could line up with Kylian Mbappe transfer after contact made, including possible new formation
Jadon Sancho wages to put him among Manchester United’s highest earners once transfer goes through

The England international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils by the Daily Star and others, and there probably isn’t a need to sign both him and Coman.

Liverpool did business with Bayern last summer when they signed Thiago Alcantara, and this could be another smart Bundesliga raid by the Reds.

More Stories Kingsley Coman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.