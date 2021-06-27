Leeds United determined to complete €36M deal for Cagliari midfielder

Leeds United are determined to get Nahitan Nandez through the door this summer, according to La Nuova Sardegna.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men enjoyed a successful debut campaign back in the Premier League, but the club have ambitions to compete beyond the middle of the table in England’s top tier.

While Bielsa can continue to pass his genius onto the players he has at his disposal, using the transfer market to add quality to the squad will also be necessary in order to progress.

As per La Nuova Sardegna, Nahitan Nandez, Cagliari, has been identified as a player who can strengthen Leeds midfield, with the club intent on paying his release clause.

La Nuova Sardegna believe that Leeds are as determined as ever to get Nandez through the door at Elland Road, with a €36M bid enough to activate his release clause.

While it’s not ordinary for a club to have European ambitions after just one season in the Premier League, Leeds are a unique case – and have an elite manager in the dugout.

You imagine Leeds will be looking at what West Ham and Leicester City achieved last term, with a view to replicating it. Could Nandez be a signing to take them one step closer?

