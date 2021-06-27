Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been tipped to accept a transfer offer from top clubs like Tottenham if they come along.

That’s the view of former Leeds ace Carlton Palmer, who discussed Phillips’ future in an interview with This Is Futbol.

Phillips has shone for Leeds and has also caught the eye with his performances for England at Euro 2020 this summer, leading to rumoured interest from big clubs.

“If Tottenham come knocking, no disrespect to Leeds United, I think Leeds United are a massive club. I’m a big admirer of Leeds United,” the retired England international said.

“But if you’ve got an opportunity to go and play at Spurs, you’re going to want to leave Leeds to go and play at Spurs.”

Tottenham might not be the force they were a few years ago, but it’s easy to see why Phillips might fancy the chance to move to north London if the offer came along.