Dennis Praet is expected to consider his future after the Euros finish with the midfielder frustrated by his minimal role for Leicester, according to the Athletic (subscription required).

The Athletic state that the Foxes may allow Praet to leave if they receive an ‘acceptable offer’ for the ace they’ve used sparingly since he was signed for a reported fee of around £17m in the summer of 2019.

Praet started 20 of his 36 appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side in his debut season, but saw his role cut shorter this term with just 15 starts from 24 appearances, which is even more frustrating when you consider Leicester reached the final of the FA Cup and were in the Europa League.

The Belgium international has covered in a variety of different roles during his time in the East Midlands, with the ace called on as a No.10 quite a bit, rather than exclusively featuring as a No.8.

Praet has found a regular starting berth hard to come by whilst competing with the likes of Wilfried Ndidi, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans – something that will become even harder with Boubakary Soumare to arrive from Lille this summer as well.

See More: Leicester and Wolves reignite interest in midfielder as Spurs and Everton begin to circle

More Stories / Latest News Inter make contact for Arsenal star; loan-to-buy offer being considered Leeds United star tipped to seal Tottenham transfer New Arsenal signing just a matter of time, claims reliable Belgium journalist

The Athletic believe that Leicester are ‘unlikely’ to see value in a loan exit for Praet, who impressed for Sampdoria and Anderlecht before joining the Foxes.

That could make things difficult for Praet if there isn’t any sides that are willing to step up and sign him permanently outright, which is a track many sides are taking after the financial impacts of Covid-19.

Praet is a very gifted central midfielder but things haven’t quite worked as planned for the ace at Leicester.

There was already fierce competition but with Rodgers often calling on three or five at the back formations for the Foxes, that cuts out another spot for a midfielder, making time for Praet even harder to come by as of late.

Praet has made 60 appearances for Leicester, scoring three times and contributing five assists.