Lionel Messi new Barcelona contract seemingly imminent as club begin preparations

Barcelona have begun preparations to officially announce Lionel Messi’s contract extension, according to Football Espana.

Messi’s contract with the club with whom he has spent his entire career to date is due to expire at the end of the month.

While there has been no team strongly linked with signing Messi, which gives the impression that he was more likely to sign a contract extension, he is due to become a free agent in just a few days time.

It doesn’t look as though we’re going to get that far, though, with Messi seemingly on the verge of penning a new contract.

As per Football Espana, Barca’s media and social media teams have been told to begin preparations for the grand unveiling of Messi’s new contract – which the club’s board will celebrate as a huge win, no doubt.

It’d be safe to assume that this will be confirmed at the eleventh hour, just before Messi’s previous agreement expires.

And when it is confirmed, the club’s media and social media team will be ready and raring to go with the content.

