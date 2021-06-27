Liverpool monitoring exciting young midfield duo as potential transfers to replace Wijnaldum

Liverpool are reportedly admirers of exciting young midfield duo Renato Sanches and Ryan Gravenberch as they look for replacements for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds recently lost Wijnaldum on a free transfer as he run down his contract at Anfield, and Goal now claim Sanches and Gravenberch are among the targets now being considered.

Liverpool would surely benefit from bringing either of those players in, with Wijnaldum likely to be a tough act to follow in Jurgen Klopp’s side after years of big performances.

Sanches, 23, has revived his career with Ligue 1 giants Lille, despite previously struggling with a big move to Bayern Munich as a youngster, which perhaps came a bit too soon for him.

The Portugal international has played in the Premier League before, but didn’t look entirely convincing in a loan spell at Swansea City.

Sanches could now certainly be a fine addition for Liverpool, though Ajax wonderkid Gravenberch is arguably an even bigger prospect.

The 19-year-old looks a terrific all-rounder in the middle of the park and will surely be on the move before too long, with Goal noting that other big clubs are also admirers of the Dutchman.