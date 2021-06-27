Liverpool keen on £58.5m Bundesliga star; player’s father pushing for move – report

Liverpool are being heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman this summer.

It’s being widely reported, but SPORT1 journalist Florian Plettenberg has affirmed the rumours are accurate and the Reds are indeed keen on the Frenchman.

With Liverpool already having Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota at their disposal, there’s a fair bit of scepticism over the Coman rumours, but Plettenberg has added some validity to the claims.

Transfermarkt value the 25-year-old at a whopping £58.5 million, but Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (as per beIN Sports) state the Reds have recently submitted an offer of £30 million.

The same report claims Bayern Munich have informed Liverpool they’ll need to increase their bid by £12 million to sign Coman, who bagged four league goals last term.

Plettenberg claims the Bavarians want the winger to sign a fresh deal, with new manager Julian Nagelsmann believed to be particularly keen on keeping the Frenchman at the Allianz on a long-term basis.

Coman’s father said to be to be pushing for a potential move to the Premier League – but that claim is disputed.