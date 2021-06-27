Man United and Arsenal set to lock horns in race to sign French sensation

Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to Fichajes.

Camavinga is widely regarded one of the most promising young midfielders on the planet. His performances for Rennes have justified that reputation.

Unfortunately for Rennes and their fanbase, clubs of that stature are not long able to keep hold of talents like him, especially with clubs like Man United and Arsenal sniffing around.

As per Fichajes, both of the Premier League giants are interested in adding Camavinga to their ranks this summer, both to strengthen for next season and build for the future.

You’d imagine the Champions League football that Man United can offer would be attractive, but younger players can oftentimes become swallowed by the expectations at Old Trafford.

Arsenal would be an ideal place for Camavinga to develop, but there’s question marks over the Gunners’ ability to finance a move for a player with his potential.

We’ll have to wait and see how this one plays out over the weeks ahead.

