Manchester United are reportedly set to offer Jesse Lingard a new three-year contract, which will net the attacking midfielder a pay rise, according to the Daily Star.

The Star reiterate that West Ham are keen on a permanent move for the England international after Lingard’s phenomenal loan spell with the East London outfit in the second-half of last season.

Lingard has just one year left on his current deal and it seems as though the Red Devils do not want to risk losing their academy graduate on a free transfer.

It’s added that West Ham are ‘struggling’ to meet the No.10’s £25m valuation and also Lingard’s £110,000-a-week wages.

If the Hammers already thought that striking a deal would be difficult, it will now be even more complicated as United will offer the 28-year-old a £20,000-a-week rise to his wages.

The Star add that the contract that will be offered to Lingard will also include the option of a further year, so United are practically offering the charismatic star the last major contract of his career.

Lingard returned in red-hot form when he was loaned out to West Ham after a couple of very difficult seasons at Old Trafford that brought very little action for the ace.

The attacker contributed nine goals and five assists in 16 Premier League appearances last season.

Despite that, it still remains to be seen whether Lingard will win back a regular first-team football in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.