Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has shared that Achraf Hakimi will undergo medicals with Paris Saint-Germain this week, as the French powerhouses have beat Chelsea to the signing of the right-back.

Romano reports that the Parisians reached an agreement with Inter Milan last night, with the Serie A champions to receive an initial fee of €60m for the ace, plus €10m in add-ons.

Despite the purported tug-of-war between Chelsea and PSG for the 22-year-old’s services, Romano adds that the Blues never actually made an official bid for Hakimi.

Hakimi will reportedly sign a five-year deal with PSG, who will be hoping that the marauding Moroccan full-back can help lead them to long-awaited Champions League glory.

Hakimi has established himself as one of – if not the best right-backs in the world over the last couple of seasons, with the ace helping Inter to their first Serie A title since 09/10 in his one and only season there.

Whilst Chelsea have missed out on the opportunity to land a player who is one of the best in his position, the Blues are solid at right-back as it is with Reece James to call on, though the ace may well see more action as part of a centre-back three from now on.