Medicals this week: Fabrizio Romano shares that defender never received official bid from Chelsea as ace reaches agreement with European giants

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has shared that Achraf Hakimi will undergo medicals with Paris Saint-Germain this week, as the French powerhouses have beat Chelsea to the signing of the right-back.

Romano reports that the Parisians reached an agreement with Inter Milan last night, with the Serie A champions to receive an initial fee of €60m for the ace, plus €10m in add-ons.

Despite the purported tug-of-war between Chelsea and PSG for the 22-year-old’s services, Romano adds that the Blues never actually made an official bid for Hakimi.

Hakimi will reportedly sign a five-year deal with PSG, who will be hoping that the marauding Moroccan full-back can help lead them to long-awaited Champions League glory.

Hakimi has established himself as one of – if not the best right-backs in the world over the last couple of seasons, with the ace helping Inter to their first Serie A title since 09/10 in his one and only season there.

Whilst Chelsea have missed out on the opportunity to land a player who is one of the best in his position, the Blues are solid at right-back as it is with Reece James to call on, though the ace may well see more action as part of a centre-back three from now on.

