Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport has just shared that Manchester United have ‘officially’ expressed an interest in signing Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, with talks regarding the signing already planned.

Bouhafsi reports that the Red Devils will meet with the 18-year-old’s entourage next week in an effort to convince him to move to Manchester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will have to make quite the case to win over the gifted central midfielder, as it’s added that a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain remains a ‘priority’ for Camavinga.

It looks as though Camavinga will secure a big-money exit, as the ace has refused to sign a new contract with Rennes, per the Athletic, meaning they either sell now or he leaves for free in a year’s time.

Le 10 Sport claim that Arsenal have an interest in the talent that could be one of the world’s best.

??? Comme annoncé ici y a 1 mois, Manchester #United a officiellement fait part de son intérêt pour #Camavinga. Man United va même rencontrer la semaine prochaine son entourage pour le convaincre de rejoindre United. Le #PSG reste la priorité du joueur. Il aimerait rester en ??. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 27, 2021

With Bouhafsi claiming that Camavinga wishes to stay in France and the fact that Paris Saint-Germain seem much closer to winning major honours than United, the Manchester outfit may find it very difficult to win over the ace.

Camavinga has established himself as one of world football’s brightest talents after a glittering breakthrough at Rennes, he’s continued that momentum with solid play in his second full season of senior football.

The box-to-box midfielder has already won three senior caps for France and the fact that he’s a left-footer make him an even more attractive prospect for interested sides.

