Arsenal cleared to beat Manchester United to big-name transfer for £43million

Arsenal are reportedly being cleared to seal the transfer of Merih Demiral as Juventus are ready to listen to offers of around £43million for the defender.

Demiral has shown some potential in his time at Juventus, despite never quite managing to establish himself as a regular starter for the Turin giants.

According to reports in Italy, it now looks like Demiral will be cleared to move on this summer, with Arsenal among his main suitors, along with Manchester United, Everton and Leicester City.

The Turkey international looks like he could be a fine purchase for £43m, though it remains to be seen if the Gunners will make him a top priority as they close in on a deal to sign Ben White.

Arsenal need to strengthen in a number of positions this summer, so are perhaps unlikely to splash the cash on bringing in two centre-backs in one window.

Gabriel Magalhaes joined the north London giants last year, and they also have Rob Holding and Pablo Mari as options in defence.

Demiral’s availability, however, is sure to continue to spark transfer rumours involving Premier League clubs in the weeks and months ahead.